Travel Co. Again Hit With Suit Over 'Free' Cruise Robocalls

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A travel booking company previously hit with a slew of lawsuits claiming it advertised "free" cruises in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act has been sued in a Florida federal court on claims it placed robocalls to millions of people from a call center in India. Named plaintiffs Angel Bakov and Kinaya Hewlett, court-appointed class representatives in a separate Illinois TCPA class action against Consolidated World Travel Inc., allege in their Florida suit filed Monday that the company's "alter ego" firm, Consolidated Travel Holdings Group Inc., and other Florida-based co-defendants participated in what was a yearslong scheme previously investigated by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS