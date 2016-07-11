Bernstein Litowitz Seeks $11M In Fees For $45M Waste Deal

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Bernstein Litowitz asked an Illinois federal court Monday to approve $11 million in fees for its work as lead counsel in negotiating a $45 million settlement over stockholders' claims that a solid waste hauler overstated projected earnings by ripping off customers with illegal fees. The firm also asked for more than $190,000 in litigation expenses, like phone, copy and travel costs, as well as nearly $22,000 in fees for lead plaintiff the Public Employees’ Retirement System of Mississippi and almost $900 for co-lead plaintiff the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System for their work representing the proposed class of Stericycle Inc. stockholders....

