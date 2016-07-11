Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bernstein Litowitz Seeks $11M In Fees For $45M Waste Deal

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Bernstein Litowitz asked an Illinois federal court Monday to approve $11 million in fees for its work as lead counsel in negotiating a $45 million settlement over stockholders' claims that a solid waste hauler overstated projected earnings by ripping off customers with illegal fees.

The firm also asked for more than $190,000 in litigation expenses, like phone, copy and travel costs, as well as nearly $22,000 in fees for lead plaintiff the Public Employees’ Retirement System of Mississippi and almost $900 for co-lead plaintiff the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System for their work representing the proposed class of Stericycle Inc. stockholders....

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

850(Securities/Commodities)

Judge

Date Filed

July 11, 2016

