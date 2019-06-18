Fuse Ch. 11 Plan, Settlement OK'd Without New Creditor Vote

Law360, Wilmington (June 18, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 plan of multicultural media company Fuse LLC received court approval Tuesday in Delaware after a bankruptcy judge said a settlement with creditors didn’t require a new round of voting and disclosures by the debtor. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross overruled many of the confirmation objections raised by the United States trustee, saying the watchdog’s request to resolicit votes on the plan from creditors after the debtor, the official committee of unsecured creditors and a group of secured noteholders reach terms on a settlement of claims would add unnecessary costs for Fuse's Chapter 11...

