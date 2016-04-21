Riddell Rival Wants New Trial Over Football Helmet IP

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Helmet maker Schutt Sports asked an Illinois federal court Monday to slash a jury's $5 million award and wipe out a finding that the company willfully infringed two of Riddell Inc.’s Revolution football helmet patents or else grant it a new trial. The jury made an improper application of the entire market value rule — which can allow patent holders to recover damages based on the value of an entire product even if only certain features are patented — when it awarded Riddell 10 percent of Schutt’s approximately $50 million worth of allegedly infringing helmets, Schutt said. The highest possible reasonable royalty award...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS