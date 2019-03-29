Football Helmet Maker Says Ex-Player's Suicide Suit Too Late

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Football helmet manufacturer Riddell Inc. told a Texas federal court a former high school football player's family waited too long to file suit alleging that a defect in the design of its helmets led the player to kill himself after suffering brain trauma. Riddell said Monday that because DuQuan Myers died by suicide in February 2017 and his mother, Letitia Wilbourn, didn't file suit until March of this year, the wrongful death and products liability lawsuit must be dismissed. Riddell and its corporate holding company BRG Sports Inc. are named as defendants in the suit. Additionally, Riddell told the court it should reject arguments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS