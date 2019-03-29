Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Football Helmet Maker Says Ex-Player's Suicide Suit Too Late

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Football helmet manufacturer Riddell Inc. told a Texas federal court a former high school football player's family waited too long to file suit alleging that a defect in the design of its helmets led the player to kill himself after suffering brain trauma.

Riddell said Monday that because DuQuan Myers died by suicide in February 2017 and his mother, Letitia Wilbourn, didn't file suit until March of this year, the wrongful death and products liability lawsuit must be dismissed. Riddell and its corporate holding company BRG Sports Inc. are named as defendants in the suit.

Additionally, Riddell told the court it should reject arguments...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Texas Northern

Nature of Suit

Torts/Pers Inj: Other Personal Injury

Judge

Date Filed

March 29, 2019

Law Firms

Companies