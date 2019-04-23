GM Aims To Hit The Brakes On Faulty Drive Shaft Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- General Motors LLC has asked a Florida federal judge to dump a proposed class action alleging various Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC vehicles had defective drive shafts that caused severe, unsafe vibrations at highway speeds, calling the suit a "classic example of overreach." The Detroit auto giant on Monday filed a motion to dismiss plaintiff Douglas Weiss' claims that GM refused to acknowledge, let alone replace, the defective drive shaft in the Chevrolet Silverado and other GM trucks and SUVs. The problem was so widely known, according to the complaint, that consumers even gave it a nickname — the "Chevy shake." Not only...

