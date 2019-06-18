NASA Audit Finds Lab Security Issues Threaten Systems, Data

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has significant cybersecurity weaknesses that put the agency’s systems and data at risk, including a lack of information security controls and a backlog of flagged vulnerabilities, according to an internal audit released Tuesday. The agency’s Office of Inspector General found a number of shortcomings that affect the California research and development lab’s ability to “prevent, detect and mitigate” cyberattacks on its systems and networks. “The inability to protect against cyberattacks in general and advanced persistent threats in particular places the agency’s status as a global leader in space exploration and aeronautics research at risk,” the report said....

