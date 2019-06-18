FCC Plans To Strike Educational Priority For 2.5 GHz Band

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is planning a vote next month that could remove an "educational use" restriction on a valuable swath of midband spectrum, a move that would open the 2.5 GHz band for a commercial auction next year, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced Tuesday. Broadening the band's designation will allow mobile carriers to compete for spectrum licenses seen as ideal for ultrafast 5G services, but first, Native American tribes will have a chance to lay claim to the airwaves above their lands, a senior FCC official told reporters Tuesday. The proposed order that Pai teased in a blog post, to...

