Cisco Says 'Reckless' IP Suit Is 'Poster Child' For Atty Fees

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Cisco told a California federal court Monday it’s entitled to $5.3 million in attorney fees and court costs from Straight Path IP Group Inc. after defeating what it called a “recklessly litigated” and “meritless” patent infringement suit that is “the poster child” for exceptional cases warranting fees. Cisco Systems Inc. tore into the 2016 case over its “voice over internet protocol” phone products in a 31-page motion seeking attorney fees, saying Straight Path’s counsel — attorneys with Los Angeles firm Russ August & Kabat — litigated “untenable claims in an unreasonable manner,” warranting sanctions. Cisco should therefore get $3.8 million in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS