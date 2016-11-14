Samarco Escapes Investor Suit Over Deadly Dam Collapse

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said Tuesday that a bank branch’s proposed class action accusing a Brazilian mining company of misleading investors about the safety of an iron ore dam that collapsed in 2015 falls outside of U.S. jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman permanently dismissed the third iteration of the suit brought by the Cayman Islands branch of Brazilian bank Banco Safra SA, which alleged federal securities laws violations, fraud and negligent misrepresentation, finding that the bank failed to prove that any transactions related to the notes offered by mining company Samarco Mineração SA between October 2012 and November 2015 took...

