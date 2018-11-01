Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Penn ERISA Suit Revival Was Mistaken, WashU Tells 8th Circ.

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The recent revival of an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against the University of Pennsylvania doesn’t mean that the Eighth Circuit should breathe new life into a similar suit against Washington University, the St. Louis-based school said Monday. 

Washington University argued in a letter that the split Third Circuit panel decision in Sweda et al. v. University of Pennsylvania, et al. was no help to workers challenging the dismissal of their ERISA case against WashU at the Eighth Circuit, because Sweda was wrongly decided. 

“The Sweda majority ruling — issued over a forceful dissent — does not support reversal,” the university...

Case Information

Appellate - 8th Circuit

3791 Employee Retirement Income Security

November 1, 2018

