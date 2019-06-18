Utilities Oppose FCC's Small-Cell Streamlining At 9th Circ.

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission undercut local governments’ ability to manage the safety of their utility infrastructure when it limited the fees municipalities can charge for new mobile equipment attachments and expedited review timelines, groups recently told the Ninth Circuit in friend-of-the-court briefs. In amicus briefs posted Monday, utilities and local governments argued that the new limits undermine local safety because experts might not have time to conduct thorough reviews before approving co-location requests, according to the briefs. In its own filing, New York City said the FCC’s mandates intrude on local decision-making and overburden city infrastructure. This means that safety-monitoring tools...

