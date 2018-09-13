'Clear Sailing' Atty Fees Doom Defective Headphones Deal

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A California judge has shot down a deal to end a Pasadena man's lawsuit over allegedly defective Plantronics headphones, saying a "clear sailing" attorney fee arrangement and broad liability releases caused the court to doubt the settlement's fairness. In declining to grant preliminary approval, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins said in Monday's order that the proposed settlement's claim release is far too broad considering the relief the deal offers class members. Lead plaintiff Phil Shin did not appear to do enough research to determine how many class members would qualify for the proposed settlement’s three forms of relief, but instead took...

