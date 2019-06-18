Monsanto Looks To Whack $2B Roundup Verdict

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Monsanto urged a California judge to toss a jury’s verdict that Roundup likely caused a couple’s cancer and its staggering $2.055 billion damages award and enter judgment for the company or order a new trial, arguing the verdict was not based on evidence but on “deep passion and prejudice.” In its motion for a new trial filed Monday, the Bayer AG subsidiary argued that the multibillion-dollar award was imposed in the absence of any evidence that the company acted with malice and in the face of the “undisputed fact” that Monsanto’s determination about the safety of Roundup aligned with the conclusions...

