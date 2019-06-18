Shanahan Steps Down From DOD, Citing Family Situation

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan stepped down Tuesday and withdrew from consideration to permanently lead the Pentagon, saying that continuing with the confirmation process would force his children to relive a “painful and deeply personal family situation.” President Donald Trump had first revealed in a tweet early Tuesday afternoon that Shanahan would not move forward with the confirmation process for the defense secretary’s role, saying the acting secretary had decided to “devote more time to his family.” The tweet was followed by a pair of statements from Shanahan himself — one issued directly and the other through the U.S. Department of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS