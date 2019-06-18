Okla. Opioid Deaths Have Familiar Face, J&J Trial Judge Hears

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma's chief medical examiner testified Tuesday in the landmark opioid trial against Johnson & Johnson that fentanyl has proven such an effective and familiar killer in the state that he now calls the posture that many victims die in "the fentanyl nod." The state called Dr. Eric Pfeifer, who has been at the helm of the 100-person Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for just over eight years. Because the office's job includes looking into unattended and mysterious deaths, it sees many opioid victims, Pfeifer said. Of the hundreds of opioid overdose victims Pfeifer said he's personally seen, a number could...

