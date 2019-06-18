Milbank, Faegre, Kramer Levin Guide $385M Casino Deal

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Eldorado Resorts Inc. has agreed to sell three West Virginia and Missouri properties in a $385 million deal crafted with the help of Milbank LLP, Faegre Baker Daniels and Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP, the Reno, Nevada-based hotel and casino company has announced. Eldorado Resorts, represented by Milbank, will offload its Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia, Isle Casino Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville in Caruthersville, Missouri, for $385 million in aggregate cash, the company said in a statement on Monday. Per definitive agreements announced Monday, Century Casinos Inc. will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS