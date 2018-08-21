2nd Judge Bows Out Of Plane Crash Suit

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A second Mississippi federal judge has recused herself from an insurance dispute stemming from the crash of a private plane, reassigning the case to two judges based in another federal court in the state, after previously determining in a related case that all the judges in the district personally know relatives of the parties. U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock asked that U.S. District Court Judge Tom Lee and U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert H. Walker of the Southern District of Mississippi preside over the case, while retaining the dispute initiated by American National Property and Casualty Co. over insurance coverage for Oxford Aircraft...

