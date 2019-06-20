Contaminated Cosmetics: Recalls, Lawsuits And Legislation

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT) -- In recent months, reports of asbestos-contaminated cosmetics[1] have illustrated the enduring challenges of manufacturing and marketing cosmetics as safe for consumers, particularly teens, children and expectant mothers. This is especially true where still-developing science, emotion and rapidly disseminated information (and misinformation) all play critical roles in shaping public perception, even influencing jury outcomes. This article explores the potential legal challenges for supply chain participants arising from contaminated cosmetics, as well as significant proposals to change the way the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates cosmetic safety. The Relationship Between Talc and Asbestos Talc, also known as talcum or magnesium silicate, is a...

