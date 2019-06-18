New York Gig Worker Rights Bill Won't See Immediate Vote

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The New York state senator behind a recent proposal to empower gig economy workers to form unions said Tuesday she's looking to the legislature's next term amid criticism from labor advocates who called the bill rushed. A spokesperson for Democratic Sen. Diane Savino, who introduced the Dependent Worker Act in the New York State Senate over the weekend, said Tuesday she "is focused on having hearings in the upcoming months to examine this bill and receive feedback from workers and stakeholders so that next session it can be taken up." The current New York legislative session ends Wednesday. A representative for...

