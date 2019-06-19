Canada Again Greenlights Trans Mountain Pipeline

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Canadian government has once again endorsed the expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, after tackling concerns about the project's environmental impact and consultation with indigenous peoples that led a Canadian court to reject the government's initial approval, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday. Canada was forced back to the drawing board after Canada's Court of Appeals in August struck down the government's 2016 decision to move the project forward, siding with a coalition of native groups and cities in finding that the government had failed to properly consult with indigenous peoples or sufficiently consider the pipeline's impact on tanker...

