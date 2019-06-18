Women's Sex Toy Co. Calls NY Subway Ad Rejection Sexist

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A company that sells sex toys for women said the Metropolitan Transit Authority violated the First Amendment and revealed its sexist double-standard favoring male interests by rejecting the company's proposed New York City subway ads for vibrators, according to a Tuesday federal court complaint. Sex toy company Dame says the MTA unfairly rejected several of its advertisements, including the pair above. Dame Products says MTA executives strung it along while the company sought approval for a series of sex toy ads, containing phrases such as "You come first" and "Get from Point A to Point O," only to arbitrarily reject the...

