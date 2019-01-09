Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Danske Bank, Ex-Execs Want Suit Over Estonia Scandal Axed

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Danske Bank and its former leadership fired back at an investor suit on Tuesday, saying the European money-laundering scandal miring the Danish bank has little to do with securities and nothing to do with fraud.

Across three motions to dismiss in New York federal court, Danske and four former members of its top brass criticized what the bank called a “blunderbuss” 310-page amended complaint from investors who are trying to cash in on highly publicized revelations about “regrettable lapses in anti-money laundering (or AML) procedures” at Danske’s Estonia branch.

“While [Danske] does not dispute the significance of these AML issues, those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

January 9, 2019

Law Firms

Companies