SEC Fights Ex-Xerox CFO's Bid To Lift 16-Year-Old Gag Order

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission challenged a bid by a former Xerox executive to lift a gag order in his 16-year-old settlement with the agency, telling a New York federal court Tuesday that the man waived his First Amendment rights when he agreed to the consent judgment. In what was his first move in the case in nearly a decade, former Xerox Corp. Chief Financial Officer Barry D. Romeril asked the court last month to alter the final judgment entered against him in 2003. Romeril contended in his May motion that the part of the deal barring him from publicly...

