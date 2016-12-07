Gov't Had No Role In Ex-Tribal Worker's Firing, Feds Say

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A U.S. attorney urged a Washington federal judge to throw out a former tribal health executive's suit against the government alleging three Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe officials illegally fired him for whistleblowing about unlawful practices, asserting that the government has no control over employment decisions at the tribally owned health clinic. Brian Moran, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington, declared that because the firing was not covered by a federal contract, the government can claim sovereign immunity from Raju A.T. Dahlstrom's Federal Tort Claims Act suit. "Such decisions remain part of the tribe's self-governance and are not encompassed by a...

