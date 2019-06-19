McGuireWoods Guides Wells Fargo's $56M NYC Hotel Loan

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP represented Wells Fargo Bank NA on its $56 million loan to Hersha Hospitality Trust for a Hyatt hotel in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday. The loan is for Hyatt Union Square at 132 Fourth Ave. The loan is almost entirely refinance of preexisting debt, but does include $250,000 of new capital for the hotel. The property is located just south of Union Square Park and close to the Third Avenue L train station. The hotel has 178 guest rooms and a 1,500-square-foot fitness center that's open 24 hours, and also offers guests the...

