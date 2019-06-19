Parking Tech Co. Says AIG Must Defend It In Privacy Row

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- An AIG unit must cover a parking technology supplier’s defense in a proposed class action over customer receipts that allegedly revealed too many credit card digits because the company’s insurance policy included coverage for privacy and security breaches, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Pennsylvania federal court. Pittsburgh-based Hub Parking Technology USA Inc. says the alleged revelation of customers’ credit card numbers on receipts from the parking facilities at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport triggered the “privacy event” and/or “security failure” coverage in its Illinois National Insurance Co. policy. The insurer should therefore indemnify and defend it in the proposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS