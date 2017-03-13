Driver Can't Expand Claims In Ford Door Latch Defect Suit

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge rejected a driver's bid to add four out-of-state plaintiffs to his proposed class action alleging Ford Motor Co. failed to warn consumers of faulty door latches in its F-150 pickup trucks. U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart said Wednesday that none of the newly proposed claims from consumers in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Arkansas have any significant connection to New York, agreeing with Ford that the New York court has no jurisdiction. As such, the judge denied lead plaintiff Brandon Kommer's bid to file a second amended complaint adding on four out-of-state plaintiffs similarly accusing Ford...

