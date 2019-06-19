Fla. Enviro Can't Ditch $4.4M 'Malice' Verdict Over Project

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday upheld a jury’s $4.4 million verdict against an environmentalist for pressuring local officials to squash a contractor’s deal for a mining and water treatment project, deciding the activity wasn’t free speech because she lied when she lobbied against the plan. Judge Burton C. Conner, writing for a unanimous panel, said former Martin County commissioner Maggy Hurchalla acted with actual malice when she wrote to all five members of the Martin County Commission in 2013 alleging a study to document the benefits for the project had been planned but never provided. She later said she had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS