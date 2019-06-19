Germany’s Historic Race Track Was Sold Fairly, EU Court Says

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A European court Wednesday affirmed that the closely watched sale of Germany's most famous race track Nürburgring was on the up-and-up, shutting down complaints from an unsuccessful bidder and a motorsport trade association that the process was unclear and unfair. In a pair of decisions, the court upheld the European Commission’s findings five years ago that found the sale of the Nürburgring complex — which includes the notoriously perilous Grand Prix track known as “Green Hell,” an arena, a museum and a defunct roller coaster — was “an open, transparent and non-discriminatory tender process." Wednesday's conclusion downed appeals lodged by NeXovation Inc....

