Ex-Alaska Telecom Exec Gets 5 Years For $270M Scheme

Law360, New York (June 19, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced a former CEO of telecom company Quintillion Networks LLC to five years behind bars Wednesday for forging contracts in order to trick funders into investing $270 million to build a fiber optic data network in Alaska. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos handed Elizabeth Pierce three years for wire fraud and two years for eight counts of identity theft, in addition to three years of supervised release. Pierce was ordered to pay $270 million in restitution as well as a forfeiture totaling nearly $897,000, plus all her Quintillion stock, worth an estimated $7 million, according to government filings....

