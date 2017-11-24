3rd Circ. Won't Revive Ex-Medco Exec's FCA Kickback Suit

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has refused to revive a former Medco Health Solutions Inc. executive's False Claims Act kickback suit over allegedly secret drug discounts, agreeing with a lower court that he didn't show he was the original source of the information he based his claims on. A three-judge panel on Tuesday backed a Delaware federal court's decision tossing the suit from Paul Denis, who alleged the company schemed to milk more money from government insurance programs by concealing deals it received on AstraZeneca drugs. The FCA bars whistleblowers from suing over allegations that are already public unless they can be established...

