How New US M&A Restrictions On China Will Affect Tech Cos.

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- In a regulatory blitz, the Trump administration has recently taken a series of unprecedented actions designed to further protect domestic information and communications technology, or ICT, and services from what it considers Chinese threats. These steps will constrain China’s access to the U.S. market and to U.S. technology — and some have an immediate effect. We summarize below the implications of these new developments, and flag key takeaways for M&A professionals. The View From Washington The month of May saw significantly increased tensions between the U.S. and China on national security grounds, which will have a cascading economic impact. According to President...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS