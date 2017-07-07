Nikko Can't Escape Suit Over $50M Loss To Stock Plan

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Nikko Asset Management Co. Ltd. and its CEO must face a lawsuit accusing them of depriving workers of $50 million by manipulating an employee stock option plan, with a New York federal court refusing Wednesday to reconsider its decision to let the suit continue. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska wrote in her opinion and order that U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet, who died in March, was right to refuse to dismiss the suit in October. Contrary to the Tokyo-based company’s claims, Nikko and its CEO, Takumi Shibata, do have strong enough ties to the United States to face a lawsuit...

