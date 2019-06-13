NLRB Can't Shut Down 'Scabby'-Aided Protest

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge on Wednesday denied a National Labor Relations Board official’s request that he stifle a labor protest at several Staten Island supermarkets, rejecting the board’s bid to deflate well-known protest symbol Scabby the Rat. U.S. District Judge Frederic Block denied NLRB Brooklyn office head Kathy Drew King’s request for a temporary restraining order blocking the Construction & General Building Laborers’ Local 79 from “engaging in any picketing or other conduct” to influence ShopRite employees to stop working, according to a docket order filed Wednesday. A transcript of the hearing was not immediately available Wednesday. However, an attorney for...

