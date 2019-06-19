CitiMortgage To Pay $7.8M In Calif. Escrow Interest Deal

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- CitiMortgage Inc. will pay $7.8 million in overdue interest to more than 94,000 California homeowners, according to a deal the lending company made with the state’s Department of Business Oversight, stemming from a 2017 regulatory investigation. In the agreement dated Tuesday, CitiMortgage, a subsidiary of Citibank, agreed to pay 2% interest on the escrow impound balances of 94,483 residential mortgage loans the company serviced dating back to July 1, 2014, and all applicable loans in the future. CMI will pay a total of $7.8 million in interest restitution, according to the agreement. The payments will compensate homeowners for interest that California...

