Duracell Says Storage Warranty Expires Once Batteries Used

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Duracell has asked a California federal judge to toss allegations the company defrauded customers with flashlights whose batteries drained even when turned off, saying the consumers’ professed reliance on a warranty that expires once the battery is installed was “absurd.” The company said the proposed class action failed to outline how customers would have relied on the batteries’ warranty when purchasing the flashlights, and it is wrong to assume a 10-year storage lifespan warranty — which covers unused batteries — would cover the batteries after they are inserted into a device. “Per plaintiff’s logic, a car battery is ‘in storage’ when the...

