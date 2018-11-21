Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Staying Awake Is Essential To Surveillance Job, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A Texas woman failed to convince the Fifth Circuit that staying awake isn't an essential part of her job as a surveillance specialist for Charter Communications Inc., and that her narcolepsy diagnosis caused supervisors to treat her like a "pariah" even after attempting to accommodate the disability.

A three-member panel ruled Tuesday that a lower court properly determined that Danielle Clark failed to prove Charter violated the Americans with Disabilities Act because she wasn't qualified for the job, which required her to be alert to detect network problems. Because Clark said she would fall asleep on the job and need unplanned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3442 Jobs (Civil Rights)

Date Filed

November 21, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®