Staying Awake Is Essential To Surveillance Job, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A Texas woman failed to convince the Fifth Circuit that staying awake isn't an essential part of her job as a surveillance specialist for Charter Communications Inc., and that her narcolepsy diagnosis caused supervisors to treat her like a "pariah" even after attempting to accommodate the disability. A three-member panel ruled Tuesday that a lower court properly determined that Danielle Clark failed to prove Charter violated the Americans with Disabilities Act because she wasn't qualified for the job, which required her to be alert to detect network problems. Because Clark said she would fall asleep on the job and need unplanned...

