Carrie Underwood, NBC Sued Over Sunday Night NFL Song

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Carrie Underwood and NBC are facing a copyright lawsuit that claims the new theme song to the "Sunday Night Football" NFL broadcast was ripped off from a little-known track. In a complaint filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, songwriter Heidi Merrill claimed she submitted her song “Game On” to Underwood’s longtime producer in 2017. A year later, NBC unveiled its own “Game On” that was “strikingly” similar to her original, Merrill said. “The defendants essentially stole a song created and submitted to the defendants by the plaintiffs, and have used their illicit and slightly modified version of ‘Game On’ as the...

