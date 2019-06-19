Pa. Attorney Can't Dodge $500K Malpractice Verdict

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Wednesday refused to throw out a $500,000 malpractice verdict against a Philadelphia-area attorney for offering up ultimately worthless insurance policies as collateral on a deal he brokered between two of his clients for the sale of a house. A three-judge Superior Court panel rejected arguments that a conflict of interest waiver that David Gould III had his clients sign before embarking on the $1.5 million transaction barred the seller, Robert Wagner, from pursuing claims that Gould had failed to provide competent legal services. Gould had argued that the waiver defined his duties in the deal and...

