Texas Developer Says JV Partners Cost It $100M In Sales

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Texas-based homebuilder Megatel has alleged in state court that its partners in a joint venture were "starved for cash" and reneged on development deals to cover their own financial hardships, costing it more than $100 million in sales. Megatel Homes LLC said Tuesday that its partners, lender United Development Fund LP and Centurion American Development Group, the latter of which prepares undeveloped lots for home construction, terminated the sale of a parcel of lots so Centurion could repay debts owed to UDF. According to the petition, the joint venture was structured with UDF serving as lender to Centurion, which would develop...

