Thailand Hotelier Got Fraud Funds Via Coinbase, Feds Say

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Swedish hotel owner based in Thailand has been arrested on charges of running a multimillion-dollar online investment scam and laundering funds through Liberty Reserve, a defunct payment platform whose founder is in prison, and popular cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, prosecutors announced on Wednesday. Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson was arrested in Thailand on June 18 on allegations of running an online scam via his company Eastern Metal Securities in which he claimed shares bought for as little as $38 would be paid out for 1.15 kilograms of gold each. Karlsson is charged with wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering. Federal prosecutors in the...

