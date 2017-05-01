Kaiser Beats Bid To Revive Eating Disorder Coverage Suit

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A federal judge refused to rethink handing Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. a win in a proposed class action alleging it violated state and federal law when it refused to cover out-of-network residential treatment for a California man's eating disorder. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White ruled Wednesday that he wouldn’t reconsider his January decision granting summary judgment to the nonprofit health plan. He said patient Ian Moura only recycled arguments that Kaiser breached its fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by denying his claim for anorexia nervosa treatment at the Monte Nido Eating Disorder Treatment Center....

