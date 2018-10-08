Crane Co. Can't Secure Coverage Of $3.8M Injury Suit Costs

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Maxim Crane Works LP cannot force a foundation subcontractor’s insurer to cover over $3.8 million it spent defending and settling a suit brought by a construction superintendent whose leg was amputated after being crushed in an accident, a Texas federal judge ruled Wednesday, finding that a state anti-indemnity statute forecloses coverage. Chief U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal found that Maxim is not entitled to coverage as an additional insured under subcontractor Berkel & Co. Contractors Inc.’s liability policy with Zurich American Insurance Co., granting the insurer summary judgment. The district judge concluded that Berkel’s agreement to extend insurance to Maxim...

