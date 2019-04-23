Vale Fights BSGR Bid To Pause Enforcement Of $1.2B Award

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Brazilian mining company Vale SA continued to push for confirmation of an over $1.2 billion arbitration award issued against billionaire Beny Steinmetz’s mining company, telling a New York federal court that BSG Resources’ bid to pause enforcement of the award was simply another delay tactic. Vale said Tuesday there is no need to pause enforcement of the London Court of International Arbitration award, stemming from a soured mining project in the West African nation of Guinea, pending resolution of BSG Resources’ bid to set aside the award in the U.K. The Brazilian company said the case did not meet the factors used...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS