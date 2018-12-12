Locke Lord Says It's Not At Fault For Failed Health Plan

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Locke Lord LLP has urged an Illinois federal judge to toss a suit alleging it gave a health benefits plan shoddy legal advice that ultimately contributed to its demise, arguing the firm provided sound guidance to the plan's administrator. In its Tuesday motion to dismiss, Locke Lord said that Receivership Management Inc., an independent fiduciary appointed for the AEU Holdings LLC Employee Benefit Plan in 2017, failed to adequately allege the firm negligently advised or made misrepresentations to the plan. According to Locke Lord, the Dallas-based firm didn't have any duty of care to the plan under Texas or Illinois law...

