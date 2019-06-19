J&J Exec Defends Group Okla. Witness Called 'Opioid Mafia'

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A Johnson & Johnson executive in Wednesday testimony defended the company's participation in an advocacy group that has been called the "opioid mafia" by a witness for Oklahoma in the trial seeking to hold the drugmaker liable for the opioid crisis, denying that it was a "covert" lobbying operation seeking to influence pain medication policy. Midway through the fourth week of the Norman, Oklahoma, bench trial, the state presented Judge Thad Balkman with the videotape deposition of J&J health policy executive Bruce Colligen. In the video, Oklahoma attorney Bradley Beckworth of Nix Patterson LLP questioned Colligen about J&J's yearslong membership in...

