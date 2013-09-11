More Info Needed To OK $7M Transport Co. Wage Case Deal

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has rejected a proposed $7 million deal seeking to end wage-and-hour class claims that transportation company Renzenberger Inc. denied workers rest breaks and minimum wage, saying the parties haven't sufficiently justified the terms of the settlement. U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin on Wednesday denied motions seeking preliminary approval of a $4.55 million deal for a certified wage-and-hour class action from three drivers — Roderick Wright, Fernando Olivarez and Marcus Haynes — as well as a $2.45 million deal for a related proposed class action from former driver Kristina McConville. Lawyers for the workers and Renzenberger, a Kansas-based...

