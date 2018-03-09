9th Circ. Revives H-2A Shepherds' Minimum Wage Suit

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit on Wednesday revived a lawsuit brought by a group of foreign shepherds on H-2A visas accusing a ranch of underpaying them, ruling that the shepherds had met the standards for keeping their suit in federal court. A Nevada federal judge in February 2018 had tossed the suit after finding that former shepherd Abel Cantáro Castillo — a Peruvian citizen who worked in the U.S. as a shepherd on an H-2A visa — failed to meet the Class Action Fairness Act criteria, which includes a class member size larger than 100 people and an amount in controversy exceeding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS