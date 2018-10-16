Justices Say Acquittal Starts Clock On Bogus Evidence Suits

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court held Thursday that the clock on civil suits over forged evidence in criminal cases begins at acquittal, not when defendants first learn about the fabrication. In a 6-3 ruling, the high court reversed the Second Circuit, which found that the statute of limitations for a bogus evidence claim under Section 1983 of the U.S. Code — the statute through which people can sue state officials for civil rights violations — begins when a defendant "knew or should have known" that tainted evidence was being used. In an opinion delivered by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court held that...

